Portsmouth boss hails ‘ruthless’ Tottenham Hotspur loanee after weekend win in League One

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has heaped yet more praise on Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett, after a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in League One on Saturday.

Portsmouth’s unbeaten start to the season continues, with Pompey having won their last five in the league.

On Saturday, Peterborough United travelled to Fratton Park, and brace from on loan Tottenham Hotspur striker Scarlett secure the win.

The 18-year-old scored either side of half-time to take his League One tally to three in seven, as Portsmouth sit in 2nd place of the table, level on points with Ipswich Town in 1st.

Speaking to portsmouthfc.co.uk after the game, Pompey boss Cowley said of Scarlett:

“He’s ruthless and I’ve seen him score those headed goals before, so I’ve been moaning about when they were going to come for us!

“He is so sharp with his movement and so brave. He’ll flash across the front and put his head where other people don’t want to.”

Scarlett has formed a prolific strike partnership with fellow summer arrival Colby Bishop – the pair have seven League One goal between them this season, with Pompey having scored 15 in their opening seven league fixtures.

Pompey finally look like title challengers in what is their sixth successive season in League One.

The Great Dane…

Despite being only 18 years old, Scarlett looks to have both quality and pressure on his shoulders.

Cowley starting Scarlett regularly is a lot for such a young footballer to handle, but he’s take it in his stride so far and Spurs will be delighted that their youngster is playing so regularly, and doing so well.

It’s a long season for Pompey and so the fans won’t be getting too carried away just yet. But they’ve started really well and if Cowley can maintain this kind of form throughout, they should have no issues in securing a return to the Championship, after last being in the second tier 10 years ago this summer.

Up next for Pompey is a trip to Barnsley in League One this weekend.