‘Looking pretty desperate right now’ – Middlesbrough v Sunderland prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Sunderland in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough’s poor start to the new season has left many surprised, probably including manager Chris Wilder.

Boro sit down in a thoroughly disappointing 22nd place after seven games. They looked as though they might have started to turn a corner with a 2-1 win over Swansea City but a midweek defeat against tough opposition in Watford prevented Wilder and co from building up some momentum heading into their clash with Sunderland.

Speaking of Sunderland, they still occupy an impressive 8th place despite the fact the early stages of their season have been overshadowed by the surprise departure of Alex Neil to Championship rivals Stoke City.

Tony Mowbray started life off with a win at the Stadium of Light, defeating the impressive Rotherham United 3-0.

Now, ahead of the meeting between Middlesbrough and Sunderland tonight, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“I’m still confident that Middlesbrough will come good this season despite their poor form. It’s been a real surprise to see them struggle so much after some statement performances in pre-season and some decent additions.

“They’ll have to be up for this one against north east rivals Sunderland and former boss Tony Mowbray, who will certainly have his side fired up.

“I do anticipate that Middlesbrough will turn their struggles around, but they may be forced to wait here. I’m going to go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“This is a great match up and a huge test for Tony Mowbray and his new side. Middlesbrough are looking pretty desperate right now and so they’ll surely throw everything at Sunderland tonight. But after a solid win at home to Rotherham last time out, the Black Cats should be confident.

“I really can’t tell how this one will pan out. I think it’s going to be one of those games where, whoever starts the quicker will go on to have the upper hand throughout, with the element of a derby fixture giving a bit of bite to this one.

“I can see goals tonight, but I can’t see a winner right now.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Sunderland