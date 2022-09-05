Latest Sunderland news: Key player linked with Championship club, Mowbray on new arrivals + more

Sunderland go up against Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight, in a huge outing for Tony Mowbray’s new side.

Mowbray got off to a perfect start last time out, beating Rotherham United 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

But tonight his side travels to the Riverside Stadium – an old stomping ground of Mowbray’s – for what promises to be an entertaining clash.

But ahead of tonight’s game, there’s been yet more speculation surrounding Ross Stewart’s future, with The Sun revealing yesterday that Blackburn Rovers are keen.

They say that Mowbray’s old side could turn to Stewart if they lose Brereton Diaz, which could potentially happen in January after the Chilean remained at Ewood Park beyond the transfer deadline.

And Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has recently revealed that the club has been involved in ‘positive’ contract talks with Stewart, saying:

“Ross is someone we’ve been having a conversation with since spring and had positive conversations with.

“We have an option for an extra year option, so there’s no panic there.

“Ross is a top guy. We want it to be right for Ross, we want it to be right for the football club and I’m sure we’ll get there at some point.”

And lastly, Mowbray has run the rule over Sunderland’s late summer signings Abdoullah Ba, Edouard Michut, Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette.

The four make for some really exciting captures, but Mowbray has urged fans to have patience in seeing them in action. He told ChronicleLive:

“They will need time to settle. We need to work on the communication side a bit with one or two in terms of their English. But we shouldn’t see it as a negative at all if it takes them a little bit of time.”

Sunderland look to have a solid squad in place with those late arrivals, and an experienced manager in Mowbray at the helm who will be aiming to bring some stability to the club this season.

Sunderland’s game v Middlesbrough tonight kicks off at 8pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.