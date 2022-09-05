Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Sunderland star linked, key player signs new contract + more

Blackburn Rovers fell to another Championship defeat on Saturday, losing 3-2 at home to Bristol City.

And the win saw Bristol City leapfrog Blackburn Rovers in the Championship table, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side now sat in 7th.

It’s still a respectable league position after the opening eight games of the campaign. But Tomasson and indeed the fans will want to see a bit more consistency over the next few months.

And that might have been made easier after the club managed to keep hold of Ben Brereton Diaz, following a whirlwind deadline day which saw Fulham fail with two offers for the front-man.

But Brereton Diaz’s stay might mean that a January sale is on the cards, and one player who Rovers could bring in to replace his goals is Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Scot – now managed by former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray – has five goals in the Championship already this season, and The Sun claimed yesterday that he’s a potential target for Blackburn in the event that Brereton Diaz moves on.

Elsewhere, and in a bit of positive news for Blackburn, John Buckley has penned a new deal with the club.

The young midfielder has recently signed a five-year contract extension, keeping him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2027.

Lastly, after the weekend defeat v Bristol City, Tomasson outlined the importance of having a settled squad, with injuries and rotation perhaps the reason behind his side’s inconsistency so far this season.

He told LancsLive:

“I think that’s one of the first time we’ve played with the same back-line. Of course when things are more settled and we have the whole group then it will be easier to make choices.

“It’s also easier to get those relationships on the pitch when you can find each other even when it’s totally dark. We don’t have that because we haven’t played with the same group. You also need to perform as well.”

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to nearby rivals Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.