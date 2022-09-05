Joey Barton reveals Bristol Rovers’ position on potential free agent additions

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has confirmed that he is open to adding free agents to his ranks after the transfer window came to an end.

Bristol Rovers made good use of the transfer market over the summer window in order to prepare their ranks for a return to League One football.

Four players arrived on temporary deals while a host of other additions were courtesy of the free transfer market, allowing the Gas to strengthen their ranks on the cheap. However, the window for free agent signings hasn’t closed, and Barton has now admitted he’s open to further signings.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Barton stated he would have liked to add another winger and a left-footed centre-back to his ranks, though made no complaints about the club’s efforts to add new signings.

He said that they ‘might’ be able to make moves in the free transfer market too, stating

“We tried to do all the business we could.

“There’s nobody really who went off the board in the last 48 hours that we didn’t know about. There is still the free market so we’ve got space to do something if we decide to do that. But, again, could we have got more – yeah, for sure.

“I definitely would have wanted a bit more but also I think we’ve got more than enough to get the job done and the job for us is staying in the division.

“If I’d have gotten another winger and a left-sided centre-half I’d have been delighted with the window. As it was we didn’t quite manage to do that. We might be able to get stuff in the free transfer market but we’ll see how that plays out.”

Room for another?

Bristol Rovers’ ranks are pretty well-stocked after the summer transfer window, with academy players also options for the Gas.

However, depth and competition is vital at this level to help get the best out of the squad, so if a free transfer option presents itself to Barton and co, there’s no reason why not to at least look at a possible addition.

Fitness will be the only worry for a free agent arrival at this time of the season. They will have more than likely missed out on a pre-season and will be behind on sharpness, so it could take time for them to get properly up to speed.

That said though, it makes for a low-risk addition that could be of high-reward to Barton and Bristol Rovers.