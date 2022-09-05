Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink walks away from Burton Albion post

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has walked away from his post at the Pirelli Stadium, Pete O’Rourke has said.

Burton Albion have endured a dismal start to the new season.

The Brewers have been shipping goals, conceding 20 goals in their opening seven League One games. They sit at the foot of the table after six defeats in their opening seven games, leaving them on one point and already six points away from safety.

Now, a significant development has emerged from reporter O’Rourke.

Speaking on Twitter, O’Rourke revealed that Hasselbaink has quit his job at the Pirelli Stadium following their abysmal form to start the new campaign.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has quit as Burton manager. #bafc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 5, 2022

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed by the club’s official media channels, but it seems that he has made the decision to leave the club and bring an end to his second tenure as manager of Burton Albion.

The right time to split…

It can’t be doubted that Hasselbaink has done plenty of good in his time as Burton Albion manager.

His first spell was a big success and ultimately earned him the QPR job and he looked to have the club on the right tracks in his second stint in charge. However, the relationship between him and the supporters has soured and after such a poor start to the new season, it certainly looks to be the right decision for all.

It now awaits to be seen just who comes in as his replacement.

Whoever arrives will have a hefty task on their hands to turn things around but given that we’re still in the early stages of the season, the new boss will hopefully have ample time to settle in and get the Brewers back on the right track.