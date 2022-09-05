Ipswich Town make decision regarding loan player

Ipswich Town have decided to recall Tommy Hughes from his Torquay United loan, the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Ipswich Town talent Hughes was among the young players allowed to leave Portman Road on loan in the summer window.

The Tractor Boys send the youngster to National League side Torquay United, giving him the chance to pick up some solid senior game time away from East Anglia in a bid to continue his development.

However, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, the League One promotion hopefuls have made the early decision to bring an end to Hughes’ time with Torquay United.

Hughes’ loan was due to run until the January transfer window but after being omitted from the last two match day squads, Ipswich Town have recalled the forward.

The 21-year-old played only twice for the club, but after no appearances in the last four games, Town have wasted no time in taking him back to East Anglia.

A quick decision…

Hughes’ development will be the priority for Ipswich Town, and game time will be crucial in that.

So, if he’s not going to get that with Torquay United, it’s understandable that Hughes has been recalled. It is early though, with barely enough time passing for Hughes to really fight for a spot in their side.

He remains a Torquay United player, the report says, but will be back training with Ipswich Town.

It awaits to be seen just how his situation develops over the first half of the season, but it’s far from ideal given that it would have been hoped Hughes would kick on and prove himself under Gary Johnson’s management.