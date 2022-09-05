How is Luton Town’s Aribim Pepple faring on loan at Grimsby Town?

Luton Town snapped up Canadian youngster Aribim Pepple in the summer transfer window, before loaning him out to Grimsby Town.

Pepple, 19, left Canadian outfit Cavalry to join Luton Town for an undisclosed fee at the start of last month.

The Hatters’ pursuit of Pepple was well documented before it became official, and some may have been surprised to see him loaned out almost immediately after arriving.

He joined League Two side Grimsby Town on a season-long loan deal, but how’s he getting on with his temporary club?

Pepple and Grimsby Town so far…

Pepple has made six appearances for Grimsby Town so far – three as a substitute in League Two, and starts in two EFL Cup clashes and one EFL Trophy clash.

The Canadian is yet to score but he did record an assist within 10 minutes of coming on in the 2-1 win at Walsall, sparking a late comeback that day.

Stats-wise, Pepple is averaging 1 aerial duel won per game and a 67.5% pass success rate (WhoScored).

Pepple also averages 0.4 key passes per game and 0.6 shots per game, which for a player who’s mainly being used as a substitute, isn’t bad.

Being a youngster who’s only just arrived in English football, Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst will ease Pepple into the action, and he chose to leave him out of the squad to face Newport County over the weekend.

This came as a surprise to some Grimsby Town fans on Twitter, who’ve not had a bad word to say against Pepple.

JMD and Pepple not even in the squad! #GTFC — California Mariner 🌞🐟⚫️⚪️🔴 (@SactownMariner) September 3, 2022

Aribim Pepple, the ultimate impact sub! #GTFC — Tom Houghton (@tom090502) August 27, 2022

Thought Pepple changed the game when he came on pretty poor up until then.. wins a win #UTM #GTFC — Matt Smith (@MattSmith08) August 27, 2022

Pepple certainly looks to have potential, and maybe Luton’s decision to loan him out for this season will prove to be a good one, as he’ll get some regular gam time at Grimsby.

Grimsby Town return to action v Crewe Alexandra next weekend – they currently sit in 9th place of the League Two table and Pepple could yet become a key player for the club.