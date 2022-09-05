‘He’s going to have a good season’ – QPR boss runs the rule over Aston Villa loanee Iroegbunam after his weekend debut

QPR boss Michael Beale says on loan Aston Villa man Tim Iroegbunam is ‘going to have a good season’ in west London, after making his R’s debut over the weekend.

QPR travelled to Swansea City in the Championship on Friday.

The R’s were hoping to secure a third-straight win in the league but they were beaten by a single Joel Piroe goal in the first half.

It was another game for Beale to take a look at his new side, and a chance for him to take a look at Iroegbunam who arrived on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day.

The England U19 midfielder made three Premier League appearances for Villa last season after joining from the West Brom youth academy in 2021.

And speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game about Iroegbunam’s second half introduction, Beale said:

“Tim’s a very good player and we’re fortunate to have him. We can’t rush him. He’s 19 but I think he’s going to have a good season here with us.

“He showed that he can pick a pass and that he can also travel with the football. Let’s just give these boys a chance.”

Iroegbunam came on with 20 minutes left to play. He linked a few passes to the attacking players and looked pretty sharp, though it’s hard to sense how well he’ll perform this season after just one performance.

But Beale will know him from his time at Villa and after seeing his post-match comments on the player, we can expect Iroegbunam to really flourish at QPR this season.

Strength in depth…

QPR have a fairly well-stocked midfield department this season. Iroegbunam’s arrival really gives Beale some good options, especially in the middle of the park with Stefan Johansen, Sam Field and Andre Dozzell all capable of putting in a good performance.

Iroegbunam’s arrival also adds competition to the midfield and that’s always key for teams looking to drive their way up the Championship table.

Saturday’s defeat sees QPR drop down into 9th place of the table, with a home game v Huddersfield Town on this weekend’s agenda.