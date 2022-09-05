‘He’s done unbelievably well’ – Watford boss singles out midfielder for praise after Rotherham United draw

Watford boss Rob Edwards has heaped praise on youngster Yaser Asprilla after the Hornets’ 1-1 draw at Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

Watford travelled to South Yorkshire on Saturday, to face a Rotherham United side who look formidable in the Championship this season.

Paul Warne’s side have only lost one league game so far this season, and they took the lead in Saturday’s game after just two minutes.

But Vakoun Bayo score an equaliser before half-time and the game eventually ended 1-1.

Asprilla, 18, started for the sixth game running. The Colombian has now played in six of Watford’s eight Championship matches this season and he continues to impress, despite his young age.

And speaking to the club after the game, Edwards had his say on the midfielder:

“I thought Yáser did very well again. He’s such a young player and continues to improve and impress. While we get bodies back it’ll allow us to look after him a bit more.

“We’re asking a lot of him at the moment because it’s been a really intense period of games, and we’ve been asking a lot of a young 18-year-old who has just come into the country and to settle into Championship football – I think he’s done unbelievably well. Having some players back to help us will only make us stronger.”

Asprilla is one of a handful of younger players who look set for key roles this season, with Joao Pedro being another.

A mixture of youth and experience…

Having young players in the starting XI is a positive. It shows a trust in these players and gives them a platform to really progress and develop into assets later down the line.

But Edwards seems to have a good blend of youth and experience in his side which is taking the pressure off names like Asprilla slightly – the likes of Edo Kayembe and Hamza Choudhury alongside the Colombian, although not old players, are experienced enough to help with his progression on the pitch.

Things are certainly looking up for Watford, even if results have taken a bit of a detour lately.

Up next for the Hornets is a home game v Reading this weekend.