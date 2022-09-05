Former Derby County and Cardiff City favourite announces retirement

Ex-Derby County and Cardiff City midfielder Craig Bryson has moved to announce his retirement on Twitter.

Derby County had Scottish midfielder Bryson on the books at Pride Park from 2011 until 2019, bringing him in from Kilmarnock until he returned north of the border with Aberdeen a few years ago.

He’s remained in Scotland since, going on to spend time with St. Johnstone and Stenhousemuir after a year-long stay at Pittodrie.

Now though, after joining Stenhousemuir earlier this summer, Bryson has now made the decision to bring an end to his playing days.

Speaking on Twitter, Bryson revealed that he will be retiring from the game after almost 20 years playing first-team football.

In a brief statement, the 35-year-old stated that ‘all good things come to an end’, saying:

All good things come to an end

610 appearances and out 🖤 — Craig Bryson (@cbryson44) September 3, 2022

Bryson’s time in the EFL…

After spending the first half of his career in his native Scotland, Bryson made the move south of the border to join Derby County in the summer if 2011.

He would go on to become a firm favourite among the home faithful at Pride Park, enjoying a successful eight-year stay on the books with the Rams. In the process, the Scot played a hefty 276 times for Derby County, managing to contribute to 42 goals and 39 assists as a standout star in the middle of the park for the club.

Bryson was named Derby County’s player of the year in both the 2011/12 and 2013/14 seasons, earning a place in the 2013/14 PFA Championship team of the year too.

A season-long stint with Cardiff City yielded two goals and two assists in 22 games too, making the move after falling down the pecking order somewhat at Derby County.

Now though, Bryson has called it a day on his playing career, leaving many fans with many fond memories of his time in the EFL.