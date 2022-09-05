Forgotten Stoke City man nearing move to European club

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is closing in on a move to greek side Aris Thessaloniki, reports from Greece have said.

Stoke City did well over the course of Michael O’Neill’s era to clear out a lot of the deadwood gathered over previous seasons in Staffordshire.

However, one player that the Potters might have expected to move on before the window came to an end is Nigerian ace Etebo. He’s been down the pecking order for some time now after spending time on loan with Getafe, Galatasaray and Watford.

He has remained beyond deadline day but now, it has been claimed the midfielder is closing in on an exit.

As per Greek outlet Gazzetta (via Stoke on Trent Live), Greek side Aris Thessaloniki are nearing a deal to end Etebo’s time with Stoke City. Their transfer window is still open for another ten days, so Etebo might yet make his summer exit from the Bet365 Stadium.

The right time for an exit?

Many might be surprised that Etebo is still on the books with Stoke City. He’s played 51 times for the club since joining back in the summer if 2018. However, it’s been a while since he’s been in and around the first-team picture after spells away on loan.

With there still time for him to secure a move away to Greece, it seems a move away would be beneficial for all.

Etebo still has time left on his deal that runs out at the end of this season but it seems highly unlikely that his future lies with the Championship club, so it will be best for the player ti start afresh sooner rather than later as he moves closer to his 27th birthday.