Danny Cowley issues challenge to Portsmouth duo who were free to leave in the summer

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has challenged Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe to force their way back into the side after summer exits failed to transpire.

Portsmouth’s busy summer transfer window meant it looked like Freeman and Tunnicliffe would be hearing for pastures new.

New options in the middle of the park and on the right-hand side of defence have left both players down the pecking order. However, the deadline has now passed and both remain on the books at Fratton Park.

Now, after the pair were unable to land moves elsewhere, they’ve been issued a challenge by Cowley.

As quoted by The News, Pompey boss Cowley seemingly suggested that both will have the chance to force their way back into the side, stating that that will be their challenge after moves failed to come to fruition. Here’s what he had to say

“They are good professionals and they will try to support the team.

“Their challenge now is to try to force their way back into the starting XI.”

Second chances?

Freeman and Tunnicliffe both have traits and attributes that would have made them of good use to other sides, but now that they are both staying with Portsmouth, they will face an uphill battle to prove they’re still deserving of a spot in the starting XI.

It has been a strong start to the season for Pompey and the new recruits in their respective roles will make it difficult for either player to break back into the side.

However, it will be hoped that the new additions can breed competition at Fratton Park and get the best out of everyone, even those who are down the pecking order like Freeman and Tunnicliffe.

If not though, you’d have to expect that the door may open for them to leave when the window reopens in January.