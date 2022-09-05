Blackburn Rovers new boy makes Ben Brereton Diaz transfer admission

Blackburn Rovers’ new signing George Hirst has admitted he had his fingers crossed that Ben Brereton Diaz would stay at Ewood Park after his arrival at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers managed to bring Hirst in late on during the transfer window after a summer of speculation for the striker.

He arrives on a temporary basis initially, though the option to make the move permanent is included in the deal as well.

His move to Lancashire sees him link up with long-time friend and former England youth teammate Brereton Diaz. Now, Hirst has made an admission regarding the summer transfer fate of the Blackburn Rovers star.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Hirst stated that he had his fingers crossed that the Chilean forward would stay on board, adding that it is ‘brilliant’ for the club to have held onto him amid the speculation over the summer. Here’s what he had to say

“I was one of those crossing my fingers.

“Hopefully we get playing together and developing a good relationship on the pitch as well.

“He has been brilliant and you only have to look at his stats from last season and what he did with the goals he scored.

“To hold to a player like that is brilliant and hopefully he can go on and do it again this year.”

A flourishing link on and off the pitch?

Having players in tune both on and off the pitch is vital, so having Hirst and Brereton Diaz up top could prove fruitful for Jon Dahl Tomasson and his Blackburn Rovers side.

There’s already that understanding between the two, so it will be hoped they can get the best out of each other.

Hirst’s previous spell in the Championship failed to bear fruit but after a strong stay with Portsmouth, it will be hoped the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster is ready to prove his worth with Blackburn Rovers.

It will only help his cause having Brereton Diaz alongside him too, with the former Nottingham Forest man sure to play a key role after remaining at Ewood Park this summer.