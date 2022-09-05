Birmingham City boss provides Bielik fitness update after on loan Derby County man’s ‘warrior’s performance’ on Saturday

Birmingham City manager John Eustace says Krystian Bielik is at ‘about 50%’ fitness, after the on loan Derby County midfielder made his Blues debut over the weekend.

Birmingham City claimed a much-needed and impressive win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Maxime Colin scored after 16 minutes and that proved to be the decisive moment in the game, with Blues leaving Deepdale with three points and a clean sheet.

And the game also saw the introduction of both Bielik and fellow summer arrival Tahith Chong, who recently sealed a permanent move from Manchester United to St Andrew’s.

Speaking to bcfc.com after the gane, Blues boss Eustace said of the pair:

“To see [Tahith] Chong and Krystian [Bielik] get through 60 minutes, a risk to start them because they have both only had a couple of weeks in pre-season and I think Krystian in midfield was outstanding – a real warrior’s performance.

“He is probably only about 50% fit, so there is lots to come from him but it showed the importance of him in the middle of the pitch.”

Bielik, 24, has endured a torrid spell with injury over the past few seasons. But when he’s been fit and available, he’s proved that he’s a player with great quality.

He was a favourite at Pride Park and if he can maintain his fitness and put a run of games together, he’ll surely become a favourite at St Andrew’s.

The season ahead…

The goal this season for Bielik will surely be to play some football. After his injury record, a run of 20 or 30 games would be a huge achievement, and his presence in the middle of the park would be a huge plus for Eustace’s side.

Blues claimed their first clean sheet since the opening day of the season on Saturday. Having Bielik in the midfield definitely gives the side a bit more steel but Eustace needs to manage him well, and not overplay him.

Up next for Birmingham City is a home game v Swansea City this weekend, in what’s become an important early game near the foot of the Championship table.