3 summer transfer targets QPR should return for in January

The summer transfer window has only just closed, but managers in the Football League may already have en eye on January.

And QPR boss Michael Beale might be one of them.

Despite making some good signings in the summer transfer window, he seemingly missed out on a few.

QPR wanted a new striker all summer but didn’t manage to bring one in, and there’s other positions on the pitch that could’ve done with a new face.

Here we look at three summer transfer targets that QPR should return for in January…

Cameron Archer

The Villa man remains at Villa Park following a summer of speculation. Steven Gerrard didn’t bring in a new attacker this summer as many thought he would, and that’s perhaps why Archer’s stayed at the club.

But if Archer remains on the peripheries of the squad, then a loan move in January might suffice – he was loaned out in the January transfer window of last season.

QPR likely won’t find any decent attacking additions on the free market, so a return for Archer in January could be a good shout.

George Cox

Cox was first linked with QPR last summer, and again at the start of this summer.

The English left-back currently plays in the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard, where he remains a key player.

He’s gaining some great experience in the Netherlands but he’ll surely be weighing up his return to England, with a move to QPR a potentially exciting prospect for the former Brighton youngster.

West London Sport said last month that QPR were looking to add some competition for Kenneth Paal at left-back.

Ethan Erhahon

QPR were linked alongside a number of EFL clubs in the race to sign St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon earlier in the summer.

The Englishman remains in Scotland where he’s enjoyed a strong start to the new season, and his current form might yet land him a move to England in January.

QPR brought in Tim Iroegbunam to bolster their midfield options, with Taylor Richards still to return, so a central midfielder may not be a necessity for Beale, but Erhahon remains a real talent nonetheless.