Stoke City plotting January transfer raid for Leicester City man

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Stoke City boss Alex Neil is planning a January transfer move for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Neil has been involved in a move of his own recently, leaving Sunderland in a surprise move to take up the job at the bet365 Stadium.

And there is history between Neil and Iversen, with the Potters boss having him on loan whilst at Preston.

Neil also made moves to land him on loan for the Black Cats but missed out.

Now, Nixon says that Stoke City head coach Neil ‘is going to push his money men’ in an attempt to land the Foxes stopper.

Iversen joined Leicester City in January 2016, moving to the Foxes from Danish side Esbjerg, but the former Danish youth international has found it hard to make the breakthrough at the King Power Stadium.

With Kasper Schmeichel in front of him, Iversen’s chances were always going to be limited.

However, he has experienced football in the EFL through a series of loans to Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and Preston North End.

The latter of these – an 18-month stay at Deepdale with Preston – saw Iversen and Neil cross paths.

Under Neil, Iversen made 15 appearances, conceding 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Thoughts?

A move for Iversen, who is not the first-choice ‘keeper at Leicester City could be a wise one indeed for Neil to make.

Iversen has experience of football in the EFL, 158 appearances to be exact across the Championship, League One and League Two.

He impressed in his latest loan stop at Preston, so much so that Nixon says that Neil wants to take him to Stoke City.

This move comes after failing with a loan move for him whilst he was in charge at Sunderland.

It would be a good move for both Iversen and for Stoke City. For Iversen, it would give him regular exposure to first-team football.

And for Stoke City, it would give them a solid man between the stick and a solid base to build from.