Reporter reveals why Birmingham City missed out on deadline day transfer target

According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City missed out on transfer target Harry McKirdy after the Blues left it too late with their approach.

McKirdy, who was on the books at Swindon Town, moved to Scottish top flight side Hibernian on transfer deadline day.

Birmingham City were interested in him, but their late approach meant that they came off second-best in a move for the front-man.

Nixon reports that John Eustace’s side did enter into negotiations for the 25-year-old, London-born striker.

However, they did so late on and learned that Hibernian were already in the final stages of wrapping up their own move for the Robins’ hitman.

McKirdy came up through the youth ranks at Birmingham’s Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

Unable to make the breakthrough to Villa’s first-team squad, McKirdy saw loan moves to Crewe Alexandra and Newport County.

He was allowed to leave by Villa in the summer of 2019 in a free transfer move to League Two side Carlisle United.

He then moved to Swindon Town where he scored 25 goals and registered ten assists in 49 games.

Birmingham City are in need of some firepower and a striker at the club. Evidence of that is clear with just five goals in their opening eight Championship games.

However, they also need to be quicker in their decision-making because leaving it until the last minute is never the best policy. That has been shown here with their move for McKirdy.

It was a case of too little, too late from Birmingham City in a move which saw them lose out with McKirdy heading north of the border with Hibernian.

And after missing out on Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga too, it could make for a dampened mood among the Blues camp, with goals certainly proving hard to come by this season.

But Eustace’s side claimed a solid win at Preston North End yesterday, with a home game v Swansea City on the cards next weekend.