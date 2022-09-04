Report says Chelsea showed a late interest in signing Sheffield United ace

Chelsea were ‘among the Premier League clubs who express an interest’ in signing Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge on loan before deadline, reports The Star.

Berge’s Sheffield United future was a big talking point on deadline day.

Reports surfaced which claimed that Club Brugge has agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old, who remains at Bramall Lane.

The Star’s James Shield wrote that Brugge ‘did not possess the financial wherewithal’ to bring in the Blades midfielder, before going on to reveal some more interest in Berge.

Chelsea are said to be one of the sides who showed a late interest in Berge, with ‘representatives acting on behalf’ of Chelsea owner Tood Boehly holding talks with the Blades’ hierarchy over a potential deal, but not submitting a formal offer.

Big season ahead for Berge…

Berge looks to have outgrown the Championship in what is only his second season in the second tier.

He played well last time round and has been in decent form this season, and there’s a feeling that Sheffield United need to secure promotion this season to stand a chance of keeping Berge beyond next summer.

But after being linked with the likes of Liverpool and now Chelsea this summer, Berge could well be eyeing up a January transfer no matter how well Sheffield United might do in the Championship up to then.

His departure – especially midway through the season – would be a huge blow to the Blades and to manager Paul Heckingbottom, who won’t have liked the reports he saw emerging on deadline day.

For now though, Berge is a Blade and he’ll surely want to put in some decent performances after seemingly missing out on a summer transfer.

Sheffield United face Hull City in the Championship this afternoon.