Liverpool starlet wanted by Huddersfield Town

According to Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Liverpool’s teen defender James Norris.

Huddersfield sit next to the bottom in the Championship table, and a look at their games shows the Terriers with a big weakness – they concede too easily.

Now, Nixon says that the West Yorkshire side are wanting to move for Liverpool starlet Norris whose default position is at left-back.

Such a move will obviously have to wait until January with the summer transfer window having closed last Thursday.

Norris – a look at a wanted man…

19-year-old Norris joined Premier League giants Liverpool as a schoolboy. Since then he has progressed through the age groups and into the Reds’ U23s.

He has gone on to make two appearances for Liverpool’s first-team with games against Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa in the FA and Carabao Cup respectively.

However, the bulk of his experience has come at youth level with the youngster having played 72 games for the U18s/U21s for the Merseysiders.

He is also an England youth international and the latest of these appearances are two for the Young Lions’ U19s side.

Thoughts?

Huddersfield Town do need help at the back and the talented Norris could provide them with that help.

He will have been well coached at Liverpool’s Kirby training complex and that will have come through in his game.

Whilst not experienced in either the Football League nor first-team football, Norris will have a level of footballing ability that would surely contribute to Huddersfield Town’s game.

And also, Town will likely need to play the 19-year-old as Liverpool do insist that youngsters they loan out feature heavily.

In all, this would be a tidy move for Huddersfield Town to push come January when the winter window opens.

The Terriers return to action v Blackpool this afternoon.