Everton scouting current Burnley loan man, Toffees could make a January move

Everton are keen on Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is currently on loan at Burnley, says Alan Nixon.

Harwood-Bellis, 20, joined Burnley on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

He linked up with Vincent Kompany for a second time after previously playing for the ex-City skipper on loan at Anderlecht.

So far in the Championship, Harwood-Bellis has featured eight times and has proved to be an important player for the Clarets.

But Nixon has now revealed for The Sun that Everton are keen, and that the Toffees have scouts ‘camped out at Burnley’ as they ‘compile a file’ on the City prospect.

Nixon goes on to reveal that Everton could snatch Harwood-Bellis from Burnley in the next January transfer window, but that a move next summer is ‘much more likely’.

Bad news for Burnley…

Harwood-Bellis has become a key player for Burnley. He has all the attributes of a top-class, contemporary centre-back and playing in a competitive Burnley side managed by a formerly great centre-back in Kompany, we’re really seeing the best of Harwood-Bellis.

Losing him halfway through this season would be a real blow for the Clarets. What Manchester City’s stance on the player might be remains to be seen, but if City don’t see a future for him at the club then they might try and cash in whilst his stock is high.

A move to Everton would be an exciting prospect for the player and so he may be open to leaving Turf Moor half way through this season – if there’s a clause which would allow for that to happen.

The likes of Luke McNally could perhaps be ready to step in by then, should Harwood-Bellis move on, or possibly CJ Egan-Riley, but Harwood-Bellis is a level above everyone else right now.

Up next for the Clarets is a home game v Norwich City next week.