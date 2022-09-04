Blackburn Rovers weighing up shock move for Sunderland ace in the event that Brereton Diaz leaves

Blackburn Rovers ‘will move’ for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart if Ben Brereton Diaz leaves, reports The Sun.

Brereton Diaz was seemingly on the verge of leaving Blackburn Rovers all summer.

But the Chilean hotshot remains at Ewood Park, and he went on to score his fourth goal of the Championship season in yesterday’s 3-2 defeat v Bristol City.

There’s a sense that Brereton Diaz could now leave in January with his Rovers contract expiring next summer.

And should that happen, Rovers will reportedly move for Sunderland and Scotland striker Stewart, who’s already scored five goals in the Championship so far this season.

The 26-year-old netted 26 goals in League One last season – he’s a robust striker who possess great technical abilities, and an ability to score an array of goals.

What’s more is that Alan Nixon goes on to revel in his report for The Sun that Blackburn ‘looked into a move for Stewart in the last window’ and that Rovers ‘could offer him the kind of contract he wants’.

An ambitious move?

Absolutely. Sunderland sit just two places and a point behind Rovers in the table, so for Stewart, a mid-season switch to Ewood Park may not be the progressive career move that he might fancy.

But if Blackburn Rovers can offer him a markedly improved contract, then why not?

Jon Dahl Tomasson wants to play an attacking brand of football at Rovers and whilst results have been mixed so far, there’s been definite signs of a good team at Blackburn Rovers.

A striker like Stewart would be a good replacement for Brereton Diaz, as they boast a lot of the same qualities.

And Brereton Diaz looks almost certain to leave in January after missing out on a move this summer, with Rovers unlikely to want him to leave for free next summer.

Rovers return to action v Wigan Athletic next weekend, whilst Sunderland go up against Middlesbrough in midweek.