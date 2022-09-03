Wigan Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town

Wigan Athletic travel to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

The Latics will undoubtedly be aiming to find some consistency in the league, winning just one game so far in their return to the second tier. Leam Richardson’s side have also lacked any real cutting edge in the final third, finding the net just five times in their opening seven outings.

Meanwhile, it has been a steady start to the season for the Hatters who currently occupy a mid-table position after winning two of their previous three fixtures. After a rocky start to the campaign, Nathan Jones’ side will undoubtedly be aiming to replicate last season’s successes having found some form in the league.

A win for Wigan Athletic could see them move as high as 12th, whilst Luton Town would potentially move into the play-offs if they are able to pick up all three points.

Wigan Athletic team news

Midfielder Jordan Cousins is sidelined until at least next month after injuring his calf during pre-season.

Gwion Edwards is also unavailable for selection, damaging his Achilles tendon during the first week of pre-season.

Tendayi Darikwa is questionable after he dislocated his shoulder during Wigan Athletic’s 5-1 defeat to Burnley last week. Callum Lang may also be doubtful after needing a scan on his knee but could possibly be involved this afternoon.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Nyambe

Naylor

Power

Shinnie

McClean

Keane

Broadhead

Wigan Athletic are a side that will certainly be aiming to avoid relegation this season, after a promotion campaign last season that saw the Latics crowned as champions.

The addition of proven goal-scorer Nathan Broadhead has definitely bolstered Wigan Athletic’s abilities in the final third, possibly creating a formidable partnerships alongside talisman Will Keane.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.