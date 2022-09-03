Sheffield Wednesday team news and predicted XI to face Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday host local rivals Barnsley in League One this afternoon.

The Owls will be looking to continue their strong start to the season, winning two of their last three league fixtures. The Yorkshire side have been disciplined defensively, keeping three clean sheets in their previous four fixtures.

Having lost two of their last four fixtures, the Tykes have been unable to find consistency in the league to potentially return to the second tier. Michael Duff’s side have lacked any real cutting edge in the final third and this may be due to the summer departures of important attacking players such as Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow.

A win for Sheffield Wednesday could see them move top of the league, whilst Barnsley could move as high as 7th if they are able to pick up all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has spent time on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury but could return to action sooner rather than later.

Ben Heneghan may also be unavailable for selection after picking up an injury during the Owls’ cup clash against Rochdale. Akin Famewo is out for some time, sustaining an injury against MK Dons last month.

Predicted XI

Dawson (GK)

Iorfa

Ihiekwe

McGuinness

Palmer

Bakinson

Vaulks

Johnson

Bannan

Smith

Gregory

It has been a solid start to the season for a Sheffield Wednesday side that have a plethora of experienced and young talent at their disposal. The acquisition of Mark McGuinness on loan from Cardiff City has successfully tightened up Darren Moore’s defensive line allowing players such as Michael Smith and Josh Windass to express themselves going forward.

An inconsistent Barnsley side may have their work cut out for them against an Owls side that are surely pushing for promotion this season.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.