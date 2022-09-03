‘One thing for certain is…’ – Sheffield United v Hull City prediction: The72

Sheffield United and Hull City face off in a tense Yorkshire Derby in the Championship on Saturday at Brammall Lane.

The Blades are the League leaders going into the weekend, having picked up 14 points in their opening fixtures, with four wins, two draws and only one loss to the joy of the expectant supporters.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side knocked previous table toppers Reading off their perch in Midweek with a 4-0 demolition of the Royals due to goals from Oli McBurnie, Iliman Ndiaye, and an Anel Ahemdhodzic double.

The Tigers have had a mixed beginning to their campaign, and their inconsistencies away from home mean they have gained 11 points from seven games, leaving them midtable in 11th place.

Shota Arveladze’s team have not played since their 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion last weekend due to their game against Burnley moving backwards by a week due to the Clarets Carabao cup clash with Shrewsbury Town.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Sheffield United have looked a slick and dangerous outfit in their opening games with their overlapping centre Bosnian centre-back Ahmedhodzic a pleasure to watch, so it is no surprise that they lead the way at this early stage.

“Oscar Estupiñan has been an inspiration for Hull City so far with seven goals in the League for the Humberside outfit, and with the Columbian leading the line, they seem an imposing attacking force.

“I think there will be goals in this one for either side, and it may come down to whose defence is the strongest on the day, with McBurnie and Estupiñan providing the main threats.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-2 Hull City

James Ray

“This is a challenging one to predict given the unpredictable nature of Hull’s games in the early stages of the season. However, one thing for certain is that this one will be filled with goals.

“The Blades’ attack is looking strong with Iliman Ndiaye at his best and Oli McBurnie finally on a scoring run. Hull City star Oscar Estupinan is proving to be a nuisance too, but the Tigers’ leaky defence could cost them.

“I’ll back Sheffield United to maintain their place at the top of the table in an enthralling match at Bramall Lane.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 4-2 Hull City

Luke Phelps

“The wheels look to be falling off slightly for Hull City after their blistering start. Still, they’re much better than they were last season and they’ll give Sheffield United a really good game.

“That being said, the Blades look unstoppable at the moment and with Sander Berge having seemingly remained at the club after a testing deadline day, optimism should be rife.

“I’m going to go for a home win here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Hull City