Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Town travel to Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Ipswich Town will be looking to continue their unstoppable league form, winning four of their previous five league fixtures. Kieran McKenna’s men have been sharp in front of goal this season, finding the net 11 times in the last five games.

Accrington Stanley have entered their fourth season in League One in decent form, currently sitting in a mid-table position on seven points. Despite this, the Lancashire club will be looking to pick up more points in the division, drawing their previous three matches.

A win for Ipswich Town could see them occupy the top spot, whilst Accrington Stanley would potentially move as high as seventh if they are able to pick up all three points.

Ipswich Town team news

Experienced forward Sone Aluko is set to spend months on the sideline, injuring his knee and hamstring during Ipswich Town’s cup clash against Northampton Town.

Conor Chaplin has sustained a groin problem and may not feature in the squad this afternoon.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Walton (GK)

Donacien

Woolfenden

Edmundson

Burns

Evans

Morsy

Davis

Harness

John-Jules

Ladapo

Ipswich Town have got off to a flying start in the league, yet to lose a match and looking like a team destined to compete for a place at the top end of the division.

Despite injury blows to Aluko and Chaplin, the Tractor Boys still have players such as Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo available to them that could cause some real problems for an Accrington Stanley side that have had an inconsistent start to the campaign.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.