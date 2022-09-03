Coventry City team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City

Coventry City travel to Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

Coventry City will be vying to rekindle some form in the league, currently sitting rock bottom with one point. The West Midlands side have been poor defensively and will undoubtedly be wanting to be more disciplined at the back after conceding seven goals in their previous three outings.

After a poor start to the season, the Canaries have bounced back perfectly winning their last four games in a row. Dean Smith’s side have been almost unstoppable in the final third recently, finding the net seven times in their last four matches.

A win for Coventry City could see them move above Huddersfield Town into 23rd, whilst Norwich City could move top if they are able to collect all three points from this one.

Coventry City team news

Todd Kane looks as though he’ll be sidelined for a little longer after undergoing knee surgery, but Mark Robins revealed that he is going to be back on the grass soon. Liam Kelly continues to recover well but it remains to be seen just when he returns after tearing his hamstring during a pre-season fixture against Oxford United.

Playmaker Callum O’Hare is missing from action, picking up a tendon injury during a training session recently.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Wilson (GK)

Rose

McFadzean

Doyle

Eccles

Hamer

Sheaf

Bidwell

Waghorn

Gyokeres

Godden

It has been a turbulent start to the season for Coventry City, unable to replicate last season’s form as they sit rock bottom of the league. The loss of O’Hare to injury is a massive blow for the Sky Blues who are now lacking even more creativity going forward.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres hasn’t been as clinical as he was last season so far but could still play an important role for the West Midlands side if they going to get a result against a strong Norwich City team.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.