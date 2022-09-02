Watford make significant decision regarding 2016 signing

Watford have confirmed that striker Adalberto Penaranda has seen his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Watford signed Penaranda from Udinese Calcio in winter 2016 before immediately loaning him to Spanish side Granada CF.

That was how he spent the vast majority of his time on the books at Vicarage Road. The Venezuelan only ever made four appearances for the Hornets, managing two goals while spending much of his time out on loan in various countries.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Penaranda’s time with the club has come to an end.

Portuguese side Boavista FC announced late last night that they had signed the 25-year-old and now, Watford have stated on their official website that Penaranda has seen his contract at Vicarage Road terminated by mutual consent.

It brings an end to his long-term stay with the Hornets, though it may not be remembered for all that long.

In his time with Watford, Penaranda spent time on loan with all of Granada CF, Udinese Calcio, Malaga CF, KAS Eupen, CSKA Sofia and UD Las Palmas before finally making a permanent exit.

The right time to part ways?

If Penaranda was ever going to make a breakthrough with Watford, it would have happened already.

Rob Edwards has taken this summer to assess his squad before bringing in new players and with the transfer window now done and dusted, he has the attacking options to fire the Hornets on this season. Penaranda would have been out of favour, so a full-time exit allows him to kick on away from Vicarage Road.

He arrived as a promising youngster but ultimately, he leaves after a pretty forgettable time on the books with Watford.