‘Things aren’t looking great right now’ – Swansea City v QPR prediction: The72

Swansea City host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

QPR travel to Wales tomorrow afternoon, to face a Swansea City side who’ve endured a fairly torrid start to the season.

The Swans sit in 21st place of the Championship table as things stand, having not won in their last four league outings now.

The R’s meanwhile have climbed up into 9th after claiming back-to-back wins, beating Watford and Hull City in their last two outings.

Michael Beale’s QPR plans are quickly coming together whilst Russell Martin’s Swansea City plans seem to be falling apart.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Unfortunately, I think Swansea City are in for a long season. They’ve seemingly managed to keep hold of Michael Obafemi which is a huge boost, and because of that I think the Swans will slowly start to creep back up the table, but things aren’t looking great right now.

“QPR meanwhile look to have all the momentum after two positive wins in the Championship. The likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are really firing and I don’t think there’s a defence in the league that could keep both of them at bay.

“Whilst a trip to the Swansea.com Stadium is never easy, the R’s should have too much attacking quality for the Swans – having said that, I reckon the Swans can nick a goal of their own against a QPR defence that isn’t looking overly strong at the moment.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-2 QPR

James Ray

“It’s a big boost for Swansea City to have held onto Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, and with the transfer window now done, it’s time for Russell Martin and co to kick on. However, they just haven’t filled me with confidence this season.

“From their ability to surrender leads to their leaky defence, it’s not looking great for the Swans, so they need a win soon.

“I don’t think it comes this weekend though. Beale has his QPR side looking good and I think confidence will only build from here. Their defence hasn’t looked all that convincing, but I think they’ll take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 QPR

Graham Smeaton

“Swansea City welcome visitors QPR to South Wales and will be looking to up their game against the Londoners.

“The Swans haven’t taken flight as of yet and are hovering above the relegation places after their seven games.

“QPR are looking good and come into this away game with two straight wins tucked under their belt.

“The R’s are scoring well and I think that they will have just a little bit too much firepower for Swansea City to handle.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-2 QPR