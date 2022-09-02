‘There’s one thing I don’t see happening…’ – Preston North End v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Preston North End will look to continue their unbeaten run with the visit of Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Lilywhites have the best defensive record in the Championship, having yet to concede in their opening seven fixtures, but goals at the other end have been at a premium.

Ryan Lowe’s side recorded their second win on Wednesday night, with Emil Riis getting off the mark in a narrow 1-0 victory over Coventry City, leaving North End in 10th place.

The Blues have had a stuttering start to the beginning of their campaign, having picked up only five points and one victory in seven outings, with worries over a relegation battle already emerging.

John Eustace’s team lost to a Wigan Athletic side who were down to ten men midweek, with Nathan Broadhead scoring an 82nd-minute winner to increase the misery at St Andrew’s and leave them in the 22nd spot.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Preston North End continue to keep clean sheets, and if they were to improve in attacking areas, then they may become a true promotion proposition and Riis scoring during the week is a tremendous boost.

“Birmingham City’s current outlook seems worrying even at this early stage, a lack of quality recruitment this summer is coming back to bite them, and they need to gain some positive results to stop the rot.

“I cannot see past a positive result for North End in this one if they can build on their strength in defence and find openings in the Blues’ backline.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“If there’s one thing I don’t see happening in this game, it’s Birmingham City scoring – Preston look unbreakable at the back and against a low-scoring Blues side, I think John Eustace’s side will fire a blank.

“The question then is whether or not Preston North End can score a goal themselves. Maybe their midweek win over Coventry will give them some momentum, and maybe Riis’ goal will be the catalyst he needs to get firing again.

“Either way, I’m predicting a low-scoring one, but a home win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Birmingham City

James Ray

“Preston’s defensive record is unbelievable. The fact they are still yet to concede a goal this season is a seriously impressive achievement, though they need to make sure draws are turned into wins if they’re going to seriously challenge for the play-offs.

“I’d be seriously surprised if Birmingham City are the side to break through and score against Lowe’s Lilywhites.

“If there’s a time to get some goals on the board and prove themselves as play-off candidates, this is it for Preston. I think they’ll keep an eighth clean sheet and move towards the play-offs here.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Birmingham City