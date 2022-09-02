‘The game of the weekend’ – Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers welcome Bristol City to Ewood Park on Saturday with both sides flying high in the Championship.

Rovers made a stunning start to the season with three straight wins before unexpectedly following up their positive form with three disappointing defeats, conceding nine times in the process.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side halted the run of losses with a victory over Lancashire rivals Blackpool in midweek; talisman Ben Brereton Diaz’s 16th-minute strike gave the Blue and Whites the three points leaving them in 5t place.

The Robins have also had a sturdy beginning to their campaign and are unbeaten in their last five league outings, which have seen them rise towards the edge of the play-off spots in recent weeks.

Nigel Pearson’s team beat a struggling Huddersfield Town side during the week by two clear goals from Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo, which means that City are positioned in the 7th heading into the weekend.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Blackburn Rovers had a sublime winning streak to kick off their campaign, but the following fixtures showed their vulnerabilities – their win on Wednesday will have boosted morale and restored confidence.

“Bristol City have slowly clawed their way towards the playoff spots, and there is a feeling they are building through their academy prospect, with youngster Tommy Conway proving to be an outstanding talent.

“It looks likely to be a tight fixture with little between the two sides, which may see the teams cancel each other out if defences get on top.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn Rovers got back on track with a decent win at Blackpool last time out, and with Brereton Diaz staying at the club for the time being, the mood amongst the squad should be rife ahead of this one.

“This could potentially be the game of the weekend with both sides looking strong early on, but both looking as though they can be beaten when they’re not playing at their best.

“Which way this one will go is anyone’s guess, and given that, I’m going for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Bristol City

James Ray

“This is setting up to be a really tasty tie. Bristol City’s games have been packed with goals all season and now that Rovers are back on track after their midweek win, this is a very competitive fixture.

“Rovers have kept talisman Ben Brereton Diaz and his composed finish against the Tangerines has shown his head is still very much in the game despite a summer of speculation, so it will be hoped he can emulate that again.

“It’s a tough one to call, but I’ll go for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Bristol City