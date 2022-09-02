The 8 players who left QPR at the end of last season – where are they now?

QPR haven’t made mass changes to their squad from last season, but where are those who moved on last season at now?

At the end of last season, QPR let six first-team players go.

Some departures were more surprising than others, and some have moved on to pastures new whilst others are still without a club after their R’s exit.

Here we look at the six players who left QPR last season, and discuss what they’re up to now…

Charlie Austin

All-time QPR favourite Austin sealed a move to Australia with Brisbane Roar this summer, and he recently got off the mark for his new club.

The now 33-year-old netted what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 win at Adelaide United this week, set up by former Chesterfield and Sheffield United man Jay O’Shea.

Dom Ball

Ball signed for Ipswich Town earlier in the summer. The midfielder picked up an unfortunate injury during pre-season, but made his competitive debut for the Tractor Boys in the 6-0 win over Northampton Town in midweek, grabbing an assist.

Yoann Barbet

After some complication with Bordeaux’s wage bill, Yoann Barbet was officially announced as their latest signing yesterday.

The Frenchman was set to join the Ligue 2 club upon his release from QPR but for his move hitting a few obstacles – Bordeaux currently sit in 2nd place of the Ligue 2 table after their opening six games.

Moses Odubajo

Odubajo joined up with Greek side Aris back in July. He’s since racked up four appearances for the club, with three of those coming in the Europa Conference League.

Aris’ season has only just started, with Odubajo playing in one of their opening two league fixtures.

Lee Wallace

The Scot remains a free agent after leaving QPR. He became a fan favourite across three seasons in west London, but injury constantly plagued his time at the club.

David Marshall

Marshall sealed a swift return to Scotland following his R’s departure, joining up with Lee Johnson at Hibernian.

He’s so far featured in all five of their opening Scottish top fight fixtures, keeping one clean sheet.

Keiren Westwood

Veteran goalkeeper Westwood remains a free agent. At 37 years old, whether or not he fancies one last hurrah remains to be seen, but no clubs have since been linked with his services.

Dillon Barnes

Barnes also remains a free agent. The one-cap Jamaican international never made an appearance for QPR, spending time on loan with National League duo Yeovil Town and Aldershot Town last season.