Sheffield United sanction late permanent departure for defender

Sheffield United have confirmed the late departure of Kacper Lopata, who joins Southend United on a permanent deal.

Sheffield United fans haven’t seen Lopata in and around the first-team picture in the early stages of this season.

The Polish talent has been involved in the senior side before, notching up three appearances for the Blades while featuring on the bench in the Championship too. However, much of his game time has come out on loan, most recently spending time with Southend United last season.

And now, with the summer transfer window now done and dusted, it has been confirmed Lopata has sealed a late return to Roots Hall.

As announced on the club’s official website on Friday morning, Sheffield United have sanctioned a permanent departure for the young centre-back, selling him to Southend United for an undisclosed fee.

The deal includes a sell-on clause, ensuring that the Blades will receive a chunk of a future transfer fee.

Best for all?

Reports stated earlier this summer that Sheffield United were reluctant to let Lopata leave on loan again unless he signed a new deal beforehand.

However, it seems that the deal went unsigned, so as talented as he is, a permanent departure makes sense.

It allows him to kick on with his development away from Bramall Lane and he’ll be determined to prove himself with Kevin Maher’s side and make his way back into the Football League. The sell-on clause allows the Blades to benefit in the long-term too, so the deal has benefits for all the parties involved.

Lopata had been with Sheffield United since August 2020, when he signed on a free transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion.