Report reveals Birmingham City’s late transfer heartbreak

Birmingham City saw a late move for Chesterfield hotshot Kabongo Tshimanga fall through, with reports stating the striker failed a medical ahead of his proposed switch to St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham City’s summer striker search ultimately ended in disappointment.

The Blues were unable to add any more firepower to their attacking ranks before last night’s 23:00 deadline. It leaves John Eustace with just Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz to pick from after allowing Sam Cosgrove to join Plymouth Argyle on a temporary deal.

It wasn’t without effort though. The club had hoped to wrap up a deal for Chesterfield star Tshimanga.

However, it emerged late last night that Birmingham City’s bid to bolster their attacking ranks had fallen through. Reporter Neil Moxley stated on Twitter that Tshimanga had failed a medical with the Blues, preventing the Kinshasa-born striker from making the step up to the Championship on transfer deadline day.

This is why every journalist hates this day with a passion. Just been texted that Kabongo Tshimanga has failed a medical, after all. Last minute bid for another striker. — Neil Moxley (@Neil_Moxley) September 1, 2022

One to return for?

Birmingham City could really have done with adding a striker to their ranks before the deadline.

The free agent market will be their only option now if they want another in, but Tshimanga should be a player the Blues keep their eye on.

He’s still in the process of getting back to full match sharpness after suffering a fractured leg and a dislocated ankle against Weymouth back in February. Tshimanga hasn’t made his first start of the season yet, though he has managed one goal in his three brief substitute outings.

The 24-year-old remains a promising talent with a future in the football league and if given ample time to get back to his best following a serious injury, he could yet be a worthwhile addition for Birmingham City despite last night’s transfer heartbreak.