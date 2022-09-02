‘One thing is certain…’ – Luton Town v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Luton Town host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town see Wigan Athletic make the trip down to Kenilworth Road tomorrow, where the Hatters will be looking to continue their improving form in the Championship.

The Hatters are unbeaten in their last three in the league, winning two of those to move up into 13th after a difficult start to the season.

Wigan meanwhile have only won one of their opening six Championship fixtures, but the Latics have only lost one of those as well – they sit in 18th ahead of this weekend.

Here, a handful of The72’s writer make their predictions for this weekend’s game…

Luke Phelps

“In their last two games, Wigan have shown that they can be heavily beaten, and that they can also be formidable. Leam Richardson’s side are unpredictable but one thing is certain, and that’s that they can give anyone in this division a tough game.

“The same can be said of Luton Town who look to be returning to their form from last season, and they’ll be hoping to take maximum points from a lowly Wigan side this weekend, and hopefully move back up into the top-six region.

“I think the Hatters will have the upper-hand tomorrow, and that Wigan will find it hard to create many goal-scoring chances at an intense Kenilworth Road stadium.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“Luton Town are starting to put a run together after a pretty shaky start to the season and they have another good chance to pick up three points again against Wigan Athletic this weekend.

“It’s not been a particularly bad start to the season for the Latics, proving a tough team to beat excluding their heavy defeat to Burnley.

“I can’t see the Latics getting back to winning ways yet though. Luton Town should win this one.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Graham Smeaton

“Even coming up as they did after their administration, I had doubts about Wigan Athletic and their ability to cope back in the Championship. They are proving me wrong.

“The Latics have only lost once this season with four draws in their six games.

“They face a Luton side just above them in the table and the Hatters are coming into this game on the back of a good win at Cardiff City.

“I think it will be a tight affair in Bedfordshire with nothing to split the sides after 90 minutes.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1 – 1 Wigan Athletic