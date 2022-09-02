‘Might finally have what it takes’ – Portsmouth v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Peterborough United in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth come into this tie sitting pretty at the top of the table, ahead of Ipswich Town on goals scored.

A strong summer window has set Danny Cowley’s side up for a promising season and their deadline day was impressive too. Josh Koroma was the only arrival but with no late departures for key players, Pompey look in fine fettle coming into this tie with Peterborough United.

Posh enjoyed a decent deadline day too. Although some might have wanted another addition or two, Kell Watts has bolstered their options at the back while Premier League interest in Ronnie Edwards seems to have been successfully fended off for another window.

Now though, attention turns back to the league, and ahead of Saturday’s clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“There are some really intriguing ties in League One this weekend, and this is certainly one of them.

“Portsmouth’s strong start to the season has caught me off guard somewhat, but looking at their squad, they might finally have what it takes to mount a serious promotion push. Posh will provide a stern test though, so this could be a good indicator of just where Pompey stand.

“McCann’s attack is arguably the best in the league, so they will really test Portsmouth’s mettle. It’s a tough one to call, but I’m going to go for a goal-filled draw.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-2 Peterborough United

Graham Smeaton

“Unbeaten Portsmouth rightly top the table and host Peterborough United on the back of four good wins.

“They are a good side on their day, strong in attack and both solid and sure at the back.

“Peterborough United are dangerous and that danger will be a test for Pompey’s defence. The Posh bring threat with them and are also looking very good so far this season.

“This game will have fireworks and their will be goals, that can be counted on. I still tip Portsmouth to come out on top in a very exciting game.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 3 – 2 Peterborough United