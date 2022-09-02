Ipswich Town dealt blow with forward set for ‘months’ out, surgery required

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said Sone Aluko will be out for ‘a few months’ with surgery required on his injury.

Ipswich Town man Aluko has been involved in all of the club’s games across all competitions this season.

He’s only made three starts in the process but his experience and energy have made him a valuable part of McKenna’s squad at Portman Road. However, he was forced off through injury the first half of the club’s 6-0 demolition of Northampton Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Now, McKenna has revealed the extent of the injury, dealing a blow to the Tractor Boys.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna stated that Aluko has an issue with both his knee and hamstring. The 33-year-old has seen a specialist and will undergo surgery, likely leaving him sidelined for ‘a few months’.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a fairly significant injury with his knee and something into his hamstring as well.

“He saw a specialist last night and it will require surgery. The time period depends on the recovery but it’s likely to be a few months.

“It’s obviously very disappointing for Sone and certainly for us as a group as well. But we know, being the character that he is, he’s going to be a positive influence and role model around the training ground.

“He’ll get the repair done early next week and we wish him all the best for a full recovery, which I’m sure he’ll do. He’s a very strong, fit man.”

Strength in depth…

Thankfully for Ipswich Town, their strength in depth allows them to deal with injuries like this with relative ease.

Losing Aluko is a blow given just how influential he is on the pitch and in the dressing room, but the talent in McKenna’s ranks certainly softens the blow. The likes of Marcus Harness, Conor Chaplin and Kyle Edwards can all play in that second striker/attacking midfielder role, while new signing Gassan Ahadme has played in behind the number nine before too.

It will be hoped that Aluko’s surgery and recovery goes smoothly to get him back out on the pitch as soon as possible though. McKenna will need as many fit players as possible if he’s to maintain this form over the course of the entire season.