‘In for a difficult afternoon’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Barnsley in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s tie off the back of a relatively quiet deadline day following a busy transfer window.

On the pitch, Darren Moore’s side have looked good value for their tips to be right up there this season. The Owls have 13 points from their opening six games, leaving them in 3rd place and just one point behind league leaders Portsmouth.

As for Barnsley, the start of Michael Duff’s tenure has been a pretty inconsistent one. The Tykes sit in 16th with two wins, one draw and three losses from six games. It will be hoped the deadline day additions of Tom Edwards and Adam Phillips can help fire them up the table though.

Now, ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley’s all-Yorkshire meeting at Hillsborough on Saturday, a handful of our writers have made their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Barnsley’s deadline day additions should help them start to push up the table as Duff continues to settle into life at Oakwell. However, I can’t see that starting against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“There’s a reason many are tipping the Owls for promotion this season and this weekend could show exactly why. I feel they’ll have the firepower to produce a pretty convincing display against Barnsley.

“I don’t think it’ll get ugly for Duff’s side, but I think they’re in for a difficult afternoon.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley is always a feisty and close affair, and despite the Owls looking much the better side so far this season, I’m expecting another close encounter this weekend.

“Barnsley need to be right up for this one – a win here could really be a turning point for them after what’s been a tough start to the season, but Sheffield Wednesday are looking like title contenders right now.

“Given that it’s a derby match, I’m going to have to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Barnsley

Graham Smeaton

“A South Yorkshire derby sees hosts Sheffield Wednesday welcome near neighbours Barnsley to Hillsborough.

“I’ve been impressed by the Owls. They are looking very good so far this season and beat Forest Green 5-0 last time out.

“Barnsley struggled last season in the Championship and they haven’t really hit their stride this season. Michael Duff’s side are good on their day but need to build consistency.

“I can’t see that consistency coming against Darren Moore’s Owls at the weekend. I think the Tykes will slink back to Oakwell an beaten side.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Barnsley