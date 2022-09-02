‘I’m leaning towards…’ – Rotherham United v Watford prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Watford in the Championship this weekend.

Watford make the trip up to South Yorkshire tomorrow afternoon, to face a Rotherham side who’ve enjoyed a strong start to the new season.

The Millers sit in 12th place of the table after claiming nine points from their opening six fixtures, whilst Rob Edwards’ Watford sit in 4th, having taken 12 points so far this season.

A win for the Hornets tomorrow could see them move up into 1st place of the table, whilst Paul Warne could see his Rotherham outfit go into the top-six with a win.

It’s an exciting match-up and here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I get the sense that Watford, whilst they’re performing well, are yet to get up to full speed under Edwards. Despite the attacking talent they have in their ranks, Watford have scored just eight times this season – the same amount as Rotherham, who’ve done so in a game less.

“Maybe this weekend is the weekend where we see Edwards’ plans really come together, but I can’t see Watford blowing away what is a strong-looking Rotherham side.

“They’re capable of beating any team in this division and I think they’ll enjoy a comfortable season in the second tier. The outcome of tomorrow’s game though is a really difficult one to predict – I’m leaning towards an away win though.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-1 Watford

Graham Smeaton

“Rotherham usually fly in League One and then struggle in the Championship – not so far this season.

“The Millers have only been beaten once and that was last time out against against a rampant Sunderland outfit.

“They face a dangerous Watford side coming into good form, a side packed full of dangerous talent.

“I can’t see much joy for Rotherham United in this game. They won’t be beaten as easily as the Sunderland game, but they won’t be collecting any of the points on offer.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Watford

James Ray

“At the start of the season, a few might have looked at this fixture and expected an easy win for the visitors.

“However, Rotherham have impressed on their return to the Championship and they certainly won’t roll over for Watford’s visit. It will be one of their tougher home games of the season, but Rob Edwards’ side will have to be at their best to overcome the Millers.

“That said, I think Watford should have the quality to secure all three points here.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Watford