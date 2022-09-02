‘I worry for them’ – Derby County v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Derby County host Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County come into this game off the back of a four-game unbeaten streak and a busy transfer deadline day.

Liam Rosenior’s side sit in 6th place as it stands and victory this weekend would further strengthen their early hold on a play-off spot, with every point worth fighting for in such a competitive division this season. Last time out, they emerged 2-1 winners over fellow promotion contenders Peterborough United in dramatic fashion.

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a decent start to the season too, sitting one place and one point above the Rams in 5th.

They’re on a run of back-to-back League One wins without conceding, defeating Bolton Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers. However, Steven Schumacher’s side face a tough test as they travel to Pride Park to face another fellow promotion hopeful.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“This is an early tie between two sides who will be keen to push for promotion this season. Derby County have shown they can make Pride Park a fortress and they’ll be hoping the home faithful can will them on against a tricky Plymouth Argyle side too.

“However, I worry for them somewhat. The Rams have shown they’re tight defensively, but they need to start scoring more goals.

“The Pilgrims present a tough test and although I think Rosenior’s side will emerge victorious, there are still areas they need to improve.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Luke Phelps

“After coming close last season, I think Plymouth Argyle has strengthened well this summer and strengthened in the necessary areas to go on and secure a top-six spot this season.

“And as for Derby, I’m still backing them for the same, and I think they’ll get better as the season goes on.

“Right now though, of these two sides, Plymouth are the more dangerous for me – they’ve got firepower right across the pitch and even against a formidable Derby side, I think the Green Army will just snatch this one.”

Score prediction: Derby County 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Graham Smeaton

“Derby County were tipped by many to struggle after their much-publicised issues over the summer. They aren’t struggling that much.

“Beaten only once in their opening six games, the Rams sit in the play-off picture and are looking consistent.

“They welcome a Plymouth side who sit just above them in the table. The Pilgrims are scoring well and, apart from a horror show against Charlton, are looking strong at the back.

“I can see a really hard-fought, competitive game with nothing to split the sides at the final whistle.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2 – 2 Plymouth Argyle