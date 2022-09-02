Charlton Athletic fail with 11th hour effort to snap up QPR man

Charlton Athletic saw a late bid to reunite with QPR’s Macauley Bonne fall through, the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic issued a statement late last night in which owner and CEO Thomas Sandgaard confirmed that a deal had fallen through “at the last minute”.

No names of clubs or players were mentioned but said player had passed a medical, only for complications to arise beyond their control, he said. Now, a new report from the South London Press has confirmed that the man in question was QPR striker Bonne.

Their report states that the League One side ‘looked set’ to add Bonne to their ranks in a romantic reunion on deadline day.

However, for one reason or another, the move collapsed and the Zimbabwean remains at Loftus Road and the Addicks have had to go without another striker.

One to rue…

Nothing can be done to change the outcome now, so Charlton Athletic will have to push on with what they have or delve into the free transfer market if they so wish.

However, there’s no doubting that a move for Bonne would have been a good one.

Although he hasn’t enjoyed the most fruitful spell with QPR, he was a big success in the Championship with Charlton Athletic, netting 12 goals and providing two assists in 40 games. An Ipswich Town loan stint proved he can be prolific in League One too, managing 12 goals and four assists in 46 outings, though most of those goals came early in the season.

It now remains to be seen just how Bonne’s situation back at QPR pans out after only 17 minutes of Championship action so far this season