‘Can’t see them winning this one’ – Millwall v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Millwall host Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

Millwall see Cardiff City head to The Den tomorrow afternoon, in what promises to be a difficult game for both sides.

Gary Rowett’s Lions have lost their last three in the league – they’ve endured another slow start to the season despite making some positive signings this summer, and currently find themselves in 19th place of the table.

Cardiff City meanwhile are sat just in front in 17th, having not won in their last four league outings despite having a strong summer transfer window themselves.

Both sides need a win here and it should make for a really exciting clash.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Millwall look void of any confidence right now. Many, including myself, were backing Millwall to challenge for promotion this season, but their poor start has seemingly knocked the wind out of their sails.

“Cardiff on the other hand, whilst the results aren’t quite there yet, look to be on a really positive track, and they should go into this game with a bit of optimism after a solid deadline day, bringing in Callum Robinson from West Brom.

“They’ll make things extremely difficult for Millwall tomorrow. But at The Den, I just can’t see them winning this one – I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Cardiff City

Graham Smeaton

“Millwall and Cardiff City are almost carbon copies of each other in the Championship so far this season. Both are inconsistent and both are struggling at the moment.

“Millwall aren’t showing much form of late and are on a three-game losing streak. Across these three losses, the Lions have failed to score.

“Cardiff City are also a side struggling in front of goal at the moment, scoring just two in their last five games.

“I can see this being a struggle for both sides but I think that Millwall’s struggles will continue as Cardiff nick a close game.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-1 Cardiff City

James Ray

“Neither Millwall or Cardiff City are in good form at the moment, so this one isn’t an easy one to call.

“The Lions would have been hoping to be far further up the table after a pretty encouraging window but three consecutive losses have seriously hampered any momentum that looked to have been built up.

“Cardiff just haven’t scored enough though. That needs to change if they’re going to come good this season after a big summer. It might not be the prettiest tie, but Millwall might just snatch an important win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Cardiff City