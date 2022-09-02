Birmingham City boss Eustace could look to make eye-catching reunion with free agent midfielder

Birmingham City could be a possible destination for free agent Massimo Luongo, a report from The Star has said.

Birmingham City have had to be shrewd in their transfer business this summer and although they were unable to make the striker signing they needed, it wasn’t all doom and gloom on deadline day.

Tahith Chong has signed from Manchester United on a permanent basis, following Emmanuel Longelo through the door after his arrival on Tuesday. Now though, with the window closed, it has been claimed that the Blues could look to the free transfer market for a midfield reinforcement.

The Star has said that Birmingham City are one of the potential destinations for Australian midfielder Luongo.

He remains without a club after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. Reading have been assessing a possible move and Paul Ince is yet to make a decision over a move, but John Eustace could look to reunite with a player he knows well from their time together at QPR.

One to snap up…

Honestly, it’s a bit of a surprise that Luongo hasn’t been signed already.

When fit, he looked a cut above the rest in League One last season and his Championship pedigree proves he’s more than capable of impressing at this level. He was a big success at QPR while Eustace was a coach before, so it could prove to be a fruitful reunion.

Adding Luongo to a midfield that boasts a mix of experience and promise could be perfect. He’s more focused on the defensive side of the game and playing deeper, so that could free the likes of Juninho Bacuna, George Hall, Hannibal Mejbri and Jobe Bellingham to really express themselves going forward.

As a free agent, Luongo will be a low-risk, high-reward addition for the Blues or any other club keen on signing another midfielder.