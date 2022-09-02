‘Another long day for…’ – Norwich City v Coventry City prediction: The72

Norwich City host Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.

Coventry City head to Carrow Road tomorrow afternoon, where they face a Norwich City side who look to be getting up to full speed in the Championship.

The Canaries endured a slow start but they’ve since won their last four in the league, conceding just once in those games as well.

Coventry meanwhile sit rock-bottom of the Championship table, taking just one point from their opening four games after a frustrating start to the campaign.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This game is going to be an extremely tough one for Coventry City. Norwich look like they always do in the Championship – formidable, efficient and dominant, and I think they’ll claim a fifth-straight win tomorrow.

“Coventry have the capabilities to compete in this league but they look a bit lost right now, with their earlier pitch issues having faltered their start to the campaign.

“All the momentum is with Norwich City right now and I think it’ll be a comfortable home win tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Coventry City

Graham Smeaton

“Norwich City recovered from a ropey start to this season but are now looking like the Canaries of old, racking up four straight wins.

“More importantly, they are hitting the back of the net and looking good in doing so.

“Beset by issues with their pitch, Coventry City have struggled to muster any kind of form in their four games so far. The last three of these have been losses.

“I think it will be another long day for the Sky Blues as Norwich City easily hit out for five wins in a row.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 4-1 Coventry City

James Ray

“After last season’s success, the new campaign couldn’t have got off to a much worse start for Coventry City.

“They’re left at the bottom of the pile after four games and remain the only side without a win. And with a trip to in-form Norwich City up next, the difficult days look as though they’re set to continue for a little longer.

“Dean Smith has his Canaries flying again and they’re looking strong after their slow start to the season. This could be a long day at the office for the Sky Blues.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 3-0 Coventry City