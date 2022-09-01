Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

West Ham man wanted by Preston North End now in talks with Newcastle United

Luke Phelps
1 September 2022
Preston North End target Harrison Ashby is now in talks with Newcastle United, reports Sky Sports.

West Ham youngster Ashby, 20, was linked with a loan move to Preston North End ahead of today’s transfer deadline.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe has been in the market for a right-sided defender all summer, but it now looks like Scotland U21 man Ashby could be sealing a surprise move to Newcastle United.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Magpies are in talks to sign Ashby as the 11pm transfer deadline fast approaches:

Ashby is a product of the Hammers’ youth academy. He made his Premier League debut for the club last season and a loan move to Preston sounded like a realistic possibility, but now a surprise move to St James’ Park looks to be in the making.

