West Ham man wanted by Preston North End now in talks with Newcastle United

Preston North End target Harrison Ashby is now in talks with Newcastle United, reports Sky Sports.

West Ham youngster Ashby, 20, was linked with a loan move to Preston North End ahead of today’s transfer deadline.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe has been in the market for a right-sided defender all summer, but it now looks like Scotland U21 man Ashby could be sealing a surprise move to Newcastle United.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Magpies are in talks to sign Ashby as the 11pm transfer deadline fast approaches:

BREAKING: Newcastle are in talks with West Ham over defender Harrison Ashby ⚒️📝 pic.twitter.com/zm9sH1WCRU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2022

Ashby is a product of the Hammers’ youth academy. He made his Premier League debut for the club last season and a loan move to Preston sounded like a realistic possibility, but now a surprise move to St James’ Park looks to be in the making.