West Brom linked with Bundesliga striker, but Baggies may already be too late

West Brom have been linked with Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke, but the German doesn’t look set to be on the move today.

Sky Sports Germany have reported on their live transfer blog (01.09.22, via West Brom News) that West Brom are showing an interest in Selke, 27, who currently plays in the Bundesliga.

But their report also mentions that a move is unlikely with Selke’s striking partner Krzysztof Piatek set to be on the move today, meaning that Hertha will not be open to selling Selke.

Steve Bruce has been in the market for a new striker all summer, but his side seem to be linked with somewhat obscure players like Selke, and unlikely targets like Liam Delap who always looked set to join Stoke City.

Daryl Dike’s injury is a pressing one for Bruce and whilst he still has Karlan Grant still at his disposal, another striker could be a high-priority for the Baggies today.

They’ve started the season in mixed form, taking eight points from their opening seven games to find themselves in 14th place as things stand.

The missing piece…

West Brom’s attack is a strange one – they have Grant who can score goals in this division, but with names like Jed Wallace and John Swift in midfield, the club should be scoring goals for fun.

Dike’s return could unlock West Brom’s true attacking prowess, but for the time being it seems like the team is taking a little bit of time to gel, with the defence having been too easily breached so far this season.

Perhaps a defensive signing would be a better idea for Bruce today, but it seems like he’s still keen on a striker before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight.

The Baggies return to action v Burnley tomorrow night.