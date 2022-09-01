Watford make decision to part ways with forgotten 32-year-old

Watford have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of defender Danny Rose, according to The Athletic.

Watford moved to add Rose to their ranks last summer, snapping him up after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end.

The 32-year-old quickly fell out of favour at Vicarage Road though. He was involved in 15 of their first 16 Premier League matchday squads but didn’t feature in another from December 28th onwards, notching up only nine appearances for the Hornets last season.

He hasn’t been involved this season either and now, a decision has been made on his situation.

As reported by The Athletic (Transfer live blog, 01.09.22), Watford and Rose have come to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the club. At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed by the club. However, it seems as though the former England international will be free to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Best for all?

With Rose down the pecking order and seemingly nowhere near Rob Edwards’ plans, it doesn’t really make sense for him to stay on board at Vicarage Road for any longer. And if a move away can’t be found during the window, it seems logical to let him part ways with the club and search for a new team as a free agent.

It will free a spot in Edwards’ ranks and, hopefully, some funds on the wage bill too.

The decision seems beneficial for all, so it just awaits to be seen when the Hornets move to confirm the news themselves.

Rose now becomes a free agent for the second time in just over a year, so it will be interesting to see where he lands next.