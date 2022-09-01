Watford knock back Premier League club’s last-ditch bid for top player

Watford have rejected a late bid from Everton for striker Joao Pedro, a report from Football Insider has revealed.

Watford frontman Pedro has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation over the course of the summer transfer window.

A return to the Premier League has been heavily speculated about, but as tonight’s 23:00 deadline nears, the Brazilian starlet remains on the books at Vicarage Road. Now though, a new report from Football Insider has stated that the Hornets have received and rejected yet another bid for the striker.

It is claimed that Everton have failed with a late move for Pedro as they bid to further bolster their attack.

The details of the bid are not mentioned and it remains to be seen if the Toffees will come back with another offer to try and tempt the 20-year-old to Goodison Park before the window slams shut later today.

Pedro has made a strong start to the new season, netting two goals and providing two assists in six games for Watford.

Clinging onto Pedro…

After so much speculation this summer, Watford will be hoping they can stand firm and keep Pedro on board in the final stages of the window.

The Brazilian will have a huge role to play for Rob Edwards’ side this season but every player has his price. It remains to be seen if Everton or any other Premier League sides come in for the striker late on, but keeping him would be a huge boost for the Hornets.

His goals could prove to be the different between promotion and staying in the Championship for another season, so it awaits to be seen just how his saga ends after a hectic summer.