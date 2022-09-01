Watford and Bristol City set sights on Wigan Athletic star, PL club also keen

Watford, Bristol City and Bournemouth are all showing late interest in Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang, Football Insider has said.

Watford and Bristol City have both enjoyed pretty productive windows to date, though a deadline day addition or two could be just what both sides need in their bid to enjoy successful campaigns.

Clubs have until 23:00 tonight to strike their final deals of the summer.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, the Hornets and the Robins have both set their sights on Wigan Athletic star Lang.

It is claimed that the Championship pair are alongside Premier League outfit Bournemouth in making enquiries regarding a possible move for the 23-year-old after placing him on their respective shortlists.

Football Insider’s report adds that Lang was omitted from the Latics’ midweek draw with West Brom amid the interest in his services. He has started every game before then, playing all 90 minutes in all but one game.

A late fight to keep Lang?

Although the versatile attacker is yet to get off the mark this season, Wigan Athletic will surely be keen to hold onto Lang.

The Liverpool-born ace was a key part of Leam Richardson’s promotion-winning side, managing a thoroughly impressive 18 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions last season.

At 23, he’s at a good age to continue developing too, so the rival interest in his services may not come as a huge surprise.

It will be interesting to see if the late enquiries regarding the Wigan Athletic star develop into anything serious. But with Watford, Bristol City and Bournemouth all keen, the Latics could face a late fight to keep their talisman.