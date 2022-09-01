Update emerges on Birmingham City’s eye-catching swoop for 23-year-old

Birmingham City’s bid for Josh Maja has collapsed after the Bordeaux striker turned down a move to the Blues, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said.

Birmingham City were reportedly set to complete a deal for Maja late last night, with Romano stating on Twitter that a five-year deal had been agreed for the player.

Medical tests were set to take place early this morning to wrap up an eye-catching deal for the Blues.

However, a new update from Romano has seemingly dashed their chances of bringing Maja back to England on a permanent basis.

The transfer guru has stated on Twitter that the former Sunderland striker has now decided to stay with Bordeaux despite their ongoing struggles.

Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has just collapsed. He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season and sign new two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay New deal includes option to leave for free if team will not be promoted. pic.twitter.com/5kMDJJui4B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

It comes after a strong start to life in Ligue 2 for both Bordeaux and Maja. He has netted only once but he has also notched up three assists in his six starts for the French club.

A busy end to the window?

Birmingham City’s early performances this season have shown that John Eustace could really do with some help on deadline day.

There are areas of glaring weakness at St. Andrew’s and squad depth is almost non-existent, with Eustace the latest Blues boss to lean heavily on the productivity of the club’s youth academy. It doesn’t make for good reading for this season, so some more additions really wouldn’t go amiss.

It remains to be seen just who comes through the door though.

Maja’s move looks to be off the cards though. His permanent arrival would have been a real boost but now, Eustace and co look as though they will have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want to bolster their attacking department.